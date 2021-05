UFC flyweight Ryan Benoit stumbled on the scale and his UFC Vegas 26 fight against Zarrukh Adashev was scratched after his scary weight miss. Benoit vs. Adashev was expected to take place on the evening’s preliminary card. Unfortunately, the fight was scratched during the weigh-ins after Benoit failed to make weight. During his first weigh-in attempt, “Baby Face” had to be helped to the scale and then stumbled on it. He was taken off the scale after failing to register a weight. Minutes later, he was allowed to make another attempt at weighing in, but stepped on the scale at 129lbs and once again needed help to stand. After failing to make weight, the doctors made the decision to call off the fight.