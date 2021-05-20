newsbreak-logo
MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless.

HEXUS.net
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMSI, a leading global computer brand for gamers, is proud to announce the CLUTCH GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS gaming mouse. This marks our first foray into producing a lightweight wireless gaming mouse which, as its namesake suggests, is constructed from lightweight materials with wireless capabilities suitable for competitive gaming. Such mice have gained popularity in recent time especially amongst competitive FPS gamers who want very agile mice that are not hampered by any drag from a cable.

hexus.net
