MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless.
MSI, a leading global computer brand for gamers, is proud to announce the CLUTCH GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS gaming mouse. This marks our first foray into producing a lightweight wireless gaming mouse which, as its namesake suggests, is constructed from lightweight materials with wireless capabilities suitable for competitive gaming. Such mice have gained popularity in recent time especially amongst competitive FPS gamers who want very agile mice that are not hampered by any drag from a cable.hexus.net