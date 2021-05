May 10, 2019: Army Secretary Mark T. Esper was on the Texas A&M campus to commission 49 A&M graduates as Army second lieutenants. “Texas A&M University has been producing Army leaders since the school was first established in 1876,” Esper said. “And very soon, you will step in front of a formation of your soldiers for the first time. It will be both an inspiring and a nerve-wracking experience — and one that you must be ready for.”