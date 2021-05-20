Chuck E. Cheese debuts mobile app and rewards program

Learning how to play a musical instrument takes time and practice. There are no shortcuts to being a good player—but, there are hacks you can try to make it more fun. Take the banjo, for instance. It’s one of the easiest string instruments to play. The banjo has a narrow neck and only five strings. They are closely spaced that you don’t need to strain as much to hit the chords. Speaking of strings, did we mention that a banjo’s strings are lighter than a guitar or a ukulele? Lighter strings mean you’ll use just enough force to fret. You can do clawhammer or rhythmic strumming or the more popular three-finger picking Bluegrass technique. Master the licks, and you’re all set.