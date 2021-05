William Green’s new book, “Richer, Wiser, Happier: How the World’s Greatest Investors Win in Markets and Life,” offers an immensely alluring promise: By learning the secrets of great investors, from the famous, like Charlie Munger and Sir John Templeton, to those who deliberately fly below the radar, like Nick Sleep and Laura Geritz, we too can be as successful as they are, in business and in life. “They can teach us not only how to become rich, but how to improve the way we think and reach decisions,” and show us how “they attempt to build lives imbued with a meaning that transcends money,” Green writes.