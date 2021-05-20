newsbreak-logo
Osage Beach man facing multiple charges after vehicle overturns on I-44

Cover picture for the articleAn Osage Beach man is facing multiple charges after crashing his vehicle on I-44 at the 142-mile marker in Laclede County Wednesday morning. Charles Fravel, 49, was fleeing authorities and heading west on the interstate when his 2007 Dodge Durango began skidding, traveled off the left side of the road and struck the cable median barrier before overturning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Fravel, who was not wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.

