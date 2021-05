British royal family news reveals that one royal by marriage is speaking out about another royal by marriage and what she has to say could shock you. Right now Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is not the royal family’s darling. Not after Megxit and her trashing of the clan on an Oprah Winfrey tell-all. After her drubbing, her hubby Prince Harry declared that the fam needs to apologize to Meghan in some weird twist of logic.