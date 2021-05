​Ciara Imani May's scalp felt like it was on fire. It wasn't the 2019 summer heat in North Carolina: She had just started wearing hair extensions regularly. Many Black women and men wear their hair in protective styles such as braids and twists that use hair extensions, which are often made from plastic. Besides putting pressure on the hair follicle, which can lead to conditions like alopecia, braiding hair containing plastic is widely known to cause skin irritation. The chemical coatings and the plastic itself are thought to be the cause, with suggested remedies ranging from boiling the extensions to soaking them in apple cider vinegar, which supposedly makes them less irritating.