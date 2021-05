Like any star who’s been in the spotlight since their teen years, Louis Tomlinson had a pretty public hair evolution. Directioners saw him embrace just about every ‘do: from the Justin Bieber swoop and artsy-guy-in-a-beanie look to mature, tousled strands and vintage, rocker cuts. But his hair was never quite as long as bandmate and old friend Harry Styles', whose long mop peaked at shoulder-length heights in 2015. Now, the roles are reversed: Styles’ ‘do is short while he films his new role in the historical romance movie My Policeman, while Louis Tomlinson’s new long hair is the talk of the town.