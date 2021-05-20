newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Contra Costa County, CA

East Bay Regional Parks officials open swim facilities ahead of Memorial Day

Posted by 
Built in the Bay
Built in the Bay
 7 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XI8Kt_0a5ql8Xd00
(Alexandra Beier / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The East Bay Regional Parks District (EBRPD) plans to reopen swim facilities this summer starting Memorial Day weekend with limited capacity and requiring appointments.

The appointment registration is designed to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols while they're still in place. Visitors will get an all day swim pass from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration appointments can be made online or over the phone and will be available two weeks in advance.

Contra Costa County's Contra Loma Regional Park in Antioch and the Castle Rock Regional Recreation Area in Walnut Creek are among the swimming facilities that will reopen. The appointments will be limited to six people with no drop-ins and everyone who registers together must enter the swim area together.

Open water swimming at Crown Memorial State Beach and Miller/Knox Regional Shoreline is note restricted. No lifeguards are provided at either shoreline beach. Shadow Cliffs and Quarry Lakes will both remain closed due to low water levels.

EBRPD has it's own set of rules and regulations for those making appointments but the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released a set of guidelines for swimming in early February of this year.

Some evidence indicates that it is rare to catch a viral illness from swimming in a shared pool but that does not mean that swimmers should disregard safety precautions.

The CDC and EBRPD both encourage swimmers to maintain social distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols when possible. As always, just because something is open again does not mean it's safe.

Built in the Bay

Built in the Bay

San Francisco, CA
318
Followers
62
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
City
Antioch, CA
Local
California Government
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Water Swimming#Memorial Day Weekend#Health Facilities#Water Safety#Safe Water#Ebrpd#Contra Loma Regional Park#Cdc#Swim Facilities#Swimmers#Calif#Appointments#Covid 19 Safety Protocols#Safety Precautions#Limited Capacity#Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Contra Costa County, CANBC Bay Area

Brush Fire in Martinez Area Contained

Firefighters on Monday battled a two-alarm brush fire in the Martinez area, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. The blaze burned in the area of Waterbird Way, north of Interstate 680, the fire district said.
Walnut Creek, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Walnut Creek holding a joint study session on dealership development

Walnut Creek officials will hold a large joint session Tuesday to discuss Toyota Walnut Creek’s plan to convert six acres of its property north of Ygnacio Valley Road into a mixed-use development with approximately 600 units of housing. The Walnut Creek City Council, planning commission, design review commission, and transportation...
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Walnut Creek

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Walnut Creek: 1. 1870 Tice Valley Blvd (925) 378-7650; 2. 1123 S California Blvd (925) 933-8353; 3. 1871 N Main St (925) 979-0095; 4. 301 Lennon Ln STE 203 (925) 939-7334; 5. 1526 Palos Verdes Mall 925-939-8378; 6. 2800 Ygnacio Valley Rd 925-948-2287; 7. 600 S Broadway 925-945-3440; 8. 2995 Ygnacio Valley Rd 925-256-7230; 9. 2900 N Main St 925-933-0307;
Contra Costa County, CApioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa County Fire Crew 12 completes preseason training

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (May 16, 2021) — Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced that Crew 12 has finished their 2 week “preseason” training this week. The crew officially becomes active Sunday, May 16. Some of the completed classes include:. Line construction. Heat and injury prevention. Fire line safety.
Brentwood, CAmarinmommies.com

U-Pick Organic Cherries in Brentwood

Cherry season has just started in Northern California, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a sweet ripe organic cherry picked right off the tree. If you want to go pick your own cherries in the San Francisco Bay Area, you'll have to head out to the East Bay town of Brentwood, which is more or less our regional cherry growing capital. It's the perfect destination for a fun and delicious family outing.
Walnut Creek, CAMercury News

How COVID uncorked a new dining scene in downtown Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK — With summer fast approaching, the dining scene in downtown Walnut Creek has dramatically perked up, a far cry from the same time last year when restaurants were feeling the full sting of stay-at-home health orders. “We’re a thousand times better off than we were last May,” Candace...
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Posted by
The Richmond Standard

Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder opens walk-up service window

The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office has opened a walk-up service window starting today. “Anyone wanting in-person Clerk-Recorder services may come to the service window, to be placed in the queue for assistance,” County officials said. “Once in the queue, customers can wait safely in their cars until they receive a text that they can enter the lobby to be served.”
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Antioch, CAMercury News

Major BART delay shuts down service between Pittsburg, Antioch

BART service shut down in the eastern part of Contra Costa County for the second time in a week early Monday, according to BART officials. The agency sent out an alert at 7:09 a.m. that service had stopped between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations. They later said an equipment problem on the track caused the delay.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
Concord News Journal

Free dental clinic for uninsured to open in June in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County, California – Residents in Contra Costa County who do not have dental insurance will be eligible to get free dental insurance beginning in June. The clinic is provided by a collaboration of two charitable organizations, Dentists on Wheels and St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. Construction of the facility, which will include three dental chairs for clients, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks in Pittsburg at the St. Vincent de Paul Family Resource Center at 2210 Gladstone Drive.
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

Home sales in Contra Costa County, May 15

253 Remington Loop, Danville; $3 million; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 3,308 square feet; built in 1977 on 0.44 acres; renovated house offers many features, including hardwood walnut planks throughout, high ceilings, triple-pane windows with blinds in between, French doors and built-ins; gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, marble mosaic, granite countertops, island, warming drawer and walk-in pantry; family room boasts hearth fireplace, custom cabinetry, sound system and wet bar; backyard has redwoods, solar pebbled pool and spa, terraced yard, meditation retreat structure, antique greenhouse, firepits with conversation areas, flagstone patio, custom lighting, leathered granite countertop, outdoor kitchen, flagstone steps and walkways, and views of Mount Diablo.