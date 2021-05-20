East Bay Regional Parks officials open swim facilities ahead of Memorial Day

(Alexandra Beier / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The East Bay Regional Parks District (EBRPD) plans to reopen swim facilities this summer starting Memorial Day weekend with limited capacity and requiring appointments.

The appointment registration is designed to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols while they're still in place. Visitors will get an all day swim pass from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration appointments can be made online or over the phone and will be available two weeks in advance.

Contra Costa County's Contra Loma Regional Park in Antioch and the Castle Rock Regional Recreation Area in Walnut Creek are among the swimming facilities that will reopen. The appointments will be limited to six people with no drop-ins and everyone who registers together must enter the swim area together.

Open water swimming at Crown Memorial State Beach and Miller/Knox Regional Shoreline is note restricted. No lifeguards are provided at either shoreline beach. Shadow Cliffs and Quarry Lakes will both remain closed due to low water levels.

EBRPD has it's own set of rules and regulations for those making appointments but the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released a set of guidelines for swimming in early February of this year.

Some evidence indicates that it is rare to catch a viral illness from swimming in a shared pool but that does not mean that swimmers should disregard safety precautions.

The CDC and EBRPD both encourage swimmers to maintain social distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols when possible. As always, just because something is open again does not mean it's safe.