Unanticipated shortages in The Natural State are looming overhead

Shortages in Arkansas Desygner/Virginia Watkins

Any gamer who's longing to acquire a Playstation 5 is wondering when they'll be able to purchase the powerful new gaming device. If you are one of the lucky few who has been able to get one; kudos to you! Sony's Playstation 5 however isn't the only item that is in scarcity.

Due to the shortages of various computer chips, many different types of consumer products are on hold. Products such as desktop computers, laptops, Apple iPads, various tablets, smartphones, including Sony's Playstation 5. The shortages aren't stopping there though- they are also hurting the vehicle industry since the vast majority of vehicles are powered by computer chips. Production is being delayed while many companies are losing millions of dollars, and due to these facts, the prices at the dealerships as well as in numerous stores are skyrocketing.

But it's not just computer chips that are in shortage. Chicken, pork, olive oil, coffee, cheese, seafood, lumber, fuel, plastic, steel, copper, aluminum, toilet paper, feminine products, diapers, and several other home goods are seeing shortages and price hikes. Some of this has to do with port delays and shipping costs. Then of course there are the "labor shortages."

The shortages of all of these items couldn't come at a worse time for Arkansas and its surrounding states since we are all still struggling due to the pandemic of COVID-19. The labor scarcity that's happening in Arkansas (and its surrounding states) exists due to people still being scared of COVID-19. Leaving Arkansans with the right to be scared. Upon looking at the statistics and healthcare rankings within "The Natural State" you'll find that Arkansas doesn't have the best track record for healthcare, and Arkansas ranks in third place for being the poorest state to live in.

Arkansas has an overall ranking as being the forty-fourth state out of fifty States, and forty-ninth place when considering health care. Arkansas ranks as the thirty-fifth state for business, with the tenth lowest cost of doing business, eighth-lowest cost of living, forty-first in the workforce, twenty ninety when considering the economic climate, forty-first-best-educated workforces, forty the first-best infrastructure, and ranked the thirty-second friendliest for regulatory environment. According to CNBC.

Many Arkansans were struggling to make ends meet already, way before the pandemic happened. Now along with the rising cost of living, and prices soaring higher than we have ever seen, compounded with the scarcities of products… tightening up our belts, waiting to buy that new vehicle, and other home goods and services may be the only alternative.