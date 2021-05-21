newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Unanticipated shortages in The Natural State are looming overhead

Posted by 
Gin Lee
Gin Lee
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WF9DP_0a5ql0Tp00
Shortages in ArkansasDesygner/Virginia Watkins

Any gamer who's longing to acquire a Playstation 5 is wondering when they'll be able to purchase the powerful new gaming device. If you are one of the lucky few who has been able to get one; kudos to you! Sony's Playstation 5 however isn't the only item that is in scarcity.

Due to the shortages of various computer chips, many different types of consumer products are on hold. Products such as desktop computers, laptops, Apple iPads, various tablets, smartphones, including Sony's Playstation 5. The shortages aren't stopping there though- they are also hurting the vehicle industry since the vast majority of vehicles are powered by computer chips. Production is being delayed while many companies are losing millions of dollars, and due to these facts, the prices at the dealerships as well as in numerous stores are skyrocketing.

But it's not just computer chips that are in shortage. Chicken, pork, olive oil, coffee, cheese, seafood, lumber, fuel, plastic, steel, copper, aluminum, toilet paper, feminine products, diapers, and several other home goods are seeing shortages and price hikes. Some of this has to do with port delays and shipping costs. Then of course there are the "labor shortages."

The shortages of all of these items couldn't come at a worse time for Arkansas and its surrounding states since we are all still struggling due to the pandemic of COVID-19. The labor scarcity that's happening in Arkansas (and its surrounding states) exists due to people still being scared of COVID-19. Leaving Arkansans with the right to be scared. Upon looking at the statistics and healthcare rankings within "The Natural State" you'll find that Arkansas doesn't have the best track record for healthcare, and Arkansas ranks in third place for being the poorest state to live in.

Arkansas has an overall ranking as being the forty-fourth state out of fifty States, and forty-ninth place when considering health care. Arkansas ranks as the thirty-fifth state for business, with the tenth lowest cost of doing business, eighth-lowest cost of living, forty-first in the workforce, twenty ninety when considering the economic climate, forty-first-best-educated workforces, forty the first-best infrastructure, and ranked the thirty-second friendliest for regulatory environment. According to CNBC.

Many Arkansans were struggling to make ends meet already, way before the pandemic happened. Now along with the rising cost of living, and prices soaring higher than we have ever seen, compounded with the scarcities of products… tightening up our belts, waiting to buy that new vehicle, and other home goods and services may be the only alternative.

Gin Lee

Gin Lee

Hickory Ridge, AR
1K+
Followers
146
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. Content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you!

 https://exceptionallyginlee.blogspot.com/?m=1
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rising Costs#Overhead Costs#Production Costs#Fuel Prices#State Costs#The Natural State#Arkansasdesygner#Arkansans#Cnbc#Shortages#Scarcity#Shipping Costs#Port Delays#Regulatory Environment#Consumer Products#Healthcare#Vehicles#Numerous Stores#Computer Chips#Apple Ipads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Cars
Related
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Businesses weather supply shortages

Local businesses continue to work through supply problems but keep an eye on a brighter future as they weather the storm. Petersen Motors Co-owner Russ Dulany said they've had backorder issues on everything from motorcycles and lawn mowers to generators and general apparel merchandise. Dulany, 70, said he's been working...
Energy IndustryWCTV

Kemp extends state of emergency for petroleum shortage

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has extended a petroleum shortage state of emergency to May 22. “While Colonial Pipeline is now operational, the company has informed the public that it will be a few days until full service is available statewide,” Kemp said. “This executive order will ensure fuel supply chains have every resource needed to deliver gas quickly and safely, and that Georgians aren’t hit with state gas taxes at the pump during this shortage. I continue to ask Georgians to only purchase the fuel they need for essential travel through the upcoming weekend.”
Energy IndustryWDAM-TV

State officials ensure Mississippians there is no fuel shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many state organizations and state officials are doing what they can to relieve the panic of a fuel shortage in the Magnolia State. Panic rose as the Colonial Pipeline, a pipeline spanning states from Texas to New Jersey, was the victim of a cyberattack by a group named The Dark Side earlier this week.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Gin Lee

Home Owners in Arkansas you may qualify for the Homestead Tax Credit

Home Owners in Arkansas you may qualify for the Homestead Tax Credit. Arkansans did you know if you own a home in Arkansas that you may qualify for the Arkansas homestead tax credit? No, the homestead tax credit isn't for free land, but in some cases, it will cover the full cost (or close to it) of your residential home property tax each year provided that you are a homeowner in Arkansas.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These States Have the Worst Gas Shortages Right Now, Data Shows

Gas pumps along the East Coast are lined with bright yellow and red bags now, letting people that they're not in service. A gas shortage is hitting several states on this side of the country after the largest refined oil pipeline in the U.S. was hacked over the weekend. The subsequent panic buying accelerated the impending crisis, and now some states are concerned that their gas shortages are only getting worse.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Gin Lee

Classic cooking in the wild in Arkansas

Whether you're going on a long vacation, or just a weekend excursion, going from campsite to campsite, Arkansas has some of the best places to explore. And while you're out exploring the wild yonder, you will quite possibly be setting up camp, with a cooking station. Because let's face it you are going to be very hungry after all the exploring, hiking, fishing, swimming, white water rafting, and canoeing.
IndustryCornell Daily Sun

High Demand, Supply Chain Disruptions Fuel Shortage of Essential Lab Materials

In the face of increased demand for COVID-19 testing supplies and events like storms and border closures disrupting the plastic supply chain, research labs across the country are running low on crucial plastic lab materials such as pipette tips, gloves and centrifuge tubes. The national pipette tip shortage has trickled...
Taft, CAtaftcollege.edu

Fall 2021 Payment Reminder

The California Legislature has set community college enrollment fees statewide at $46.00 per unit. All other fees are subject to change without notice. Please consult the fee schedule as published in each semester’s Schedule of Classes for current fees. Financial responsibility is placed upon the student once he/she enrolls in semester units at Taft College. It is the student’s responsibility to ensure fees are paid at the time of enrollment or by the due date specified for each semester.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Gin Lee

Misfits Market delivering to Arkansas

Misfits Market Fruits and VegetablesVirginia Watkins. Arkansans believe in price comparison, and now fresh produce and other commodities can be ordered and delivered to their Arkansas home via Misfits Market. Misfits prices are shockingly tasteful.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Ag Producers Could See Decline in Plastic Supplies, Higher Prices

OMAHA (DTN) -- A shortage of resin could make plastic agricultural products such as baler twine, net wrap and silage bags harder to find or considerably more expensive this growing season. COVID-19 pandemic economic shutdowns this past year, combined with the February cold snap that shut down many chemical plants...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Gin Lee

Gators in Arkansas?

Yes! Alligators do roam the ditches, marshlands, bayous, rivers, lakes, ponds, etc, in "The Natural State" and have been on planet earth for centuries. Facts are documented that alligators have roamed the earth since the dinosaur era. Were they in this area back then? Perhaps so. It's been said that gators have lived in Arkansas for thousands of years.