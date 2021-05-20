newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cold War Zombies Dead Wire Ammo Mod has been re-buffed & Ray Gun fix coming soon

By Liam Mackay
Charlie INTEL
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ Dead Wire Tier V Ammo Mod and Ray Gun ammo count were nerfed, Treyarch confirmed they are reverting these nerfs. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has arguably reignited the passion of the Zombies community. With two brand new maps, easter eggs to complete, and the open-world Outbreak experience, Zombies has been given a much-needed refresh. However, recent nerfs haven’t sat well with fans.

charlieintel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Buff#Sniper Rifles#On Guns#Deadly Weapons#Assault Rifles#Automatic Weapons#The Dead Wire Ammo Mod#Aetherium Crystals#Tier V Dead Wire#Dead Wire#Mag#Codzombies#Zombies Outbreak#Reloaded#Krig#Dmr#Best Lmg#Twitter#Ksp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

How to get the Marksman Six Shooter exotic weapon in Fortnite Season 6

There are just a few weeks left of Fortnite Season 6. However, Epic Games continues to roll out updates and add new content. Recently, this has included Spire Quests, the debut of new exotic weapons, and more. The 16.40 update has switched up the weapon pool by placing the Dub in the vault. To replace it, an old weapon has been re-introduced but in a new, exotic form. The exotic Marksman Six Shooter has made its way into Fortnite. The gun has not been featured in the battle royale for a while, so longtime fans may recognize it. This is not the only weapon that has made a return. Not too long ago, the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle were unvaulted.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to heal in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The combat in Mass Effect is a cover shooter experience, and you’ll spend most combat encounters swapping between your weapons and abilities to keep the enemy back. With a good degree of combat in the game, you’re bound to take plenty of damage, and the healing in Mass Effect is fairly simple, but you want to make sure you optimize how much health you get back.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fortnite Season 6: Where To Find The Flare Gun

After being out of the game for the majority of the season, the Flare Gun is finally back in Fortnite: Season 6. But where can you find it, and how much does it cost?. For those not in the know, the Flare Gun is a weapon in Fortnite that also acts as a way of pinging nearby enemies. In Season 6, it will also show you where all those pesky animals are. It doesn’t do too much damage to enemies (and you’re more likely to hurt yourself if you use it up close), but it’s definitely a good weapon to have in a pinch.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Weapon and Playlists This Week

Treyarch Studios and Activision promised a new weapon and more in this week’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update with that content scheduled to drop on Thursday. The weekly update for the game will add the CARV.2 rifle as well as new playlists focused on some of the latest maps and game modes released in Season 3. All this will release on Thursday with a detailed breakdown of the patch’s changes expected to be released alongside the new content.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

TimTheTatMan shows off no recoil Warzone Krig 6 loadout

The Krig 6 Assault Rifle has emerged as a powerful weapon in Warzone Season 3, and TimTheTatMan recently showed off a no recoil Warzone Krig 6 loadout that will likely help any player find success. Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone brought various weapon buffs and nerfs that opened...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Fortnite: What does Weapon Rarity mean? How to mark weapons of different rarity in Fortnite

Fortnite uses a rarity system to determine how powerful a weapon is. Weapons come in a variety of rarities, denoted by their color. It’s good to get a refresher on weapon rarities in Chapter 2 Season 6, since you’ll have to know how to mark weapons of different rarity in Fortnite in order to complete a quest. In addition, crafting makes the rarity of your weapons even more relevant than before. Let’s take a look at all of the weapon rarities currently available in Fortnite.
Video GamesComicBook

Battlefield 6: Controversial Call of Duty Feature Reportedly Not in New Battlefield

The modern Call of Duty franchise -- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- has skill-based matchmaking, and it's proven to be a controversial sticking point for many players of the game. In addition to the Call of Duty franchise, other games, like Fortnite, make use of SBMM, and it has seemingly never not been both controversial and divisive. That said, according to a new report, Battlefield 6 is not going to make use of SBMM, or at least it won't make use of SBMM like the Call of Duty franchise does.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Fortnite Guardian Towers locations - where to use a launcher from Guardian Towers

Fortnite Guardian Towers were one of the new additions to the island this season, and although the huge edifice of The Spire in the middle of the map is hard to miss, you may be less familiar with these smaller structures. There are six of them altogether, and you need to launch yourself from the top of three towers to complete an entry in the Fortnite Week 8 quests. This isn't difficult when you know where to find them, but watch out for the Spire Guardians who protect these columns as they'll end your Fortnite match early if you engage with them while unprepared. Follow our lead and we'll reveal all of the Fortnite Guardian Towers locations, and explain how to use launchers found there.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

80s Action Heroes Coming to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, and it May Be More Than Just Premium Operator Packs

After some teases about Rambo and Die Hard’s John McClane both coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty Twitter account has now confirmed “80s Action Heroes” for both aforementioned games, as well as Call of Duty Mobile. The tweet further overtly calls out both Die Hard and Rambo, but previous hints could indicate that this ’80s Action Heroes tease is for more than just a couple of premium paid packs for Operator skins and other cosmetics.