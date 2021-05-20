Cold War Zombies Dead Wire Ammo Mod has been re-buffed & Ray Gun fix coming soon

Fortnite Guardian Towers were one of the new additions to the island this season, and although the huge edifice of The Spire in the middle of the map is hard to miss, you may be less familiar with these smaller structures. There are six of them altogether, and you need to launch yourself from the top of three towers to complete an entry in the Fortnite Week 8 quests. This isn't difficult when you know where to find them, but watch out for the Spire Guardians who protect these columns as they'll end your Fortnite match early if you engage with them while unprepared. Follow our lead and we'll reveal all of the Fortnite Guardian Towers locations, and explain how to use launchers found there.