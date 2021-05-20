Victus by HP 16 aims to make gaming more accessible with RTX 3060 and RX 5500M choices, will be available in Intel and AMD CPU options starting from US$800
HP has introduced several refreshes to its Omen gaming laptop lineup today. Apart from this, the company is also introducing a new series of gaming laptops called Victus by HP 16. The Victus by HP 16, or HP Victus 16 if you will, is designed to cater to gamers who want capable hardware for the price but aren't ready to part with substantial dough for a top-end gaming laptop just yet.www.notebookcheck.net