Victus by HP 16 aims to make gaming more accessible with RTX 3060 and RX 5500M choices, will be available in Intel and AMD CPU options starting from US$800

There’s a bunch more mixed in with threats to drink very old tequila, a “burger” of sorts, and techno-banter – so come on along for the ride. On the show this week are Intel rumors we really can’t talk about, with some big.LITTLE news too, Windows store still sells games it seems, some RETRO talk, RTX does seem to add some features to certain games now, DRM is terrible – even on a dishwasher, and the QUEST for privacy. Oh, AMD is also telling Asrock no more Zen 3 for X370 boards, and the Core i7 vs everything else.