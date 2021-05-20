Back 4 Blood trailer gives an overview of the eight playable characters
The latest Back 4 Blood trailer gives an overview of the eight playable characters known as the ‘Cleaners’ and some of the Ridden that you’ll be fighting. Back 4 Blood is the latest co-op zombie shooter from Turtle Rock Studios — the team that brought us Left 4 Dead — and the game’s latest trailer gives us a look at who we’ll be able to play as. The Cleaners are a group of survivors that actively seek out the Ridden in an attempt to exterminate them. You’ll have eight playable characters to choose from:www.trueachievements.com