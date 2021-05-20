Back 4 Blood trailer gives an overview of the eight playable characters

Developer Hidden Variable rocked the Skullgirls world when they announced in February of last year that an entirely brand new playable character would be arriving in Skullgirls on mobile in 2020, the first brand new character to be added to the Skullgirls universe in almost 5 years. That it would be debuting first in the mobile iteration of the game rather than the console or PC version was also quite a surprise. As we found out the following August, Annie of the Stars, a character from the periphery of the Skullgirls universe, was that new playable character, and she made her debut in Skullgirls on mobile in October and is currently in beta on PC with a console arrival set for sometime after.