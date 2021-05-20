newsbreak-logo
HP Omen 17 and Omen 16 refreshed with Intel Tiger Lake-H processors, a 165Hz screen, Nvidia RTX 3000 series graphics cards, and more

By Anil Ganti
notebookcheck.net
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHP has officially refreshed its Omen line of gaming notebooks with new processors and graphics cards. We stumbled upon one of them running an Intel Core i9-11900H on Geekbench not too long ago. Both the HP Omen 16 and Omen 17 have received the Tiger Lake-H treatment. There are some Cezanne-powered Omen 16 models up for grabs, too. The HP Omen 16's price will start at US$1,049 and will be available for purchase sometime in June 2021. Similarly, the Omen 17 will cost US$1,369 and hit shelves at the same time.

www.notebookcheck.net
