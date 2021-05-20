Teen Tiki Time Birthday Party Ideas

To add to ALL things Halloween today, Gideon’s Bakehouse has released whole new item JUST for #HalfwaytoHalloween! See details from their post Below!. “The Black Cat is out of the bag! Halfway to Halloween is a park-wide Disney celebration, and we’re part of the fun! What do we have in store for you? Well, you may already know Gideon’s Bakehouse Cookies to be mysterious and delicious, but did you also know they are masters of disguise? That’s why, as part of Halfway to Halloween, a selection of our dreadfully good confections will masquerade themselves as hand pies. At first, you might be fooled by their flaky, buttery crusts – but once you take a bite, you’ll recognize the rich, decant flavor of a handmade Gideon’s Bakehouse Cookie baked inside. ⁣