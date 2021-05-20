newsbreak-logo
Google Details Matter for Smart Home Devices, the New Industry Standard

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google is looking to really simplify the smart home experience, not solely for buyers of its own branded products, but virtually all smart home device users. Introduced this week is Matter, a new protocol that Google has developed with other leading tech companies, designed to be the new industry standard for devices.

