‘Seance’ Review: Simon Barrett’s Boarding School Slasher Needs Slashing of Its Own

'Seance' takes itself too seriously to be anything interesting. Maybe the real haunting was the friendships we made along the way! Seance has a real Scooby-Doo kind of vibe, which would be great if it bothered to be any fun. Say what you will about the Riverdale’s and the Nancy Drew’s of the world — the success that they garner is because they know what they are and are happy to laugh at it. Seance seems to have missed what it is along the way, and in doing so it does both its cast and its audience a pretty considerable disservice.