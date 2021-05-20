newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Senate panel advances Biden pick as WH science adviser

By MATTHEW DALY
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDj8j_0a5qiZri00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday approved President Joe Biden's nomination of Eric Lander to be chief science adviser, one of the last unfilled Cabinet posts in the Biden administration.

Lander, a geneticist and founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, was the lead author of the first paper announcing the details of the human genome, the so-called “book of life.” He has been nominated as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, a position that Biden has elevated to Cabinet rank.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the Commerce panel chair, said she wished Biden had named a woman for the job, but said Lander has pledged to work to elevate women and minorities in science.

“Dr. Lander and I have come to a focus and understanding that the very first task (he) should focus on is helping all of us add diversity of women and minorities in the science field,'' Cantwell said. “So he and I will be working aggressively on that.''

Lander's nomination was approved on a voice vote. Six Republicans opposed Lander, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, who said at his confirmation hearing that Lander's meetings with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier who was charged with sex trafficking before his apparent suicide, were "of tremendous concern.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who led the confirmation hearing in Cantwell's absence, told Lander she was “troubled” by his meetings with Epstein, as well as by allegations that he downplayed the contributions of two Nobel Prize-winning female scientists.

Lander apologized for an essay he wrote that downplayed the work of the female scientists and called Epstein "an abhorrent individual.''

He never requested or received funds from Epstein or his foundation, Lander said. “The sum total of my interactions (with Epstein) was that I met him briefly at two events within the span of three weeks in the spring of 2012,'' Lander said at the April 29 hearing.

No senator mentioned Epstein or any allegation against Lander at Thursday's committee meeting.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., called Lander “a visionary scientist and thinker” and "a pioneer who sees unanswered questions as not barriers, but as an expanse of possibility.''

Lander's "breadth of knowledge, unparalleled experience and innovative spirit make him uniquely suited to lead,'' Markey said.

Lander, also a mathematician, is a professor of biology at both Harvard and MIT and his work has been cited nearly half a million times in scientific literature, one of most among scientists. He has won numerous science prizes, including a MacArthur “genius” fellowship and a Breakthrough Prize, and is one of Pope Francis’ scientific advisors.

The panel’s approval clears the nomination for an eventual Senate confirmation vote.

If approved, Lander would nearly complete Biden's Cabinet. The only remaining unfilled Cabinet post is that of Office of Management and Budget director. Shalanda Young has been serving as acting OMB director after her confirmation as deputy director. Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination for OMB head after several senators said they would not vote for her.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Neera Tanden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Chief Adviser#Women In Science#Ap#Harvard#Commerce#Republicans#Macarthur#Chief Science Adviser#President Joe Biden#Sen Ed Markey#Sen Maria Cantwell#Deputy Director#Scientific Literature#Biology#Sen Marsha Blackburn#Sen Tammy Duckworth#Cabinet Rank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Senate
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
U.S. Politicsnripulse.com

Neera Tanden appointed Biden’s senior adviser

New York, May 15 (IANS) Neera Tanden, whose appointment to a cabinet post was blocked in the Senate, has been named a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, according to a Democratic Party leader. While the White House has not publicly announced the appointment, a semi-official confirmation came from senior...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
FOX26

Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators agreed to talk again early next week as negotiations intensified over a potentially bipartisan infrastructure package that could become one piece of the administration's ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan. The GOP...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden meets Republican senators as quest for infrastructure deal continues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden sat down with a handful of Republican senators on Thursday, continuing a quest for a bipartisan compromise on his more than $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan. Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who led a group that floated a smaller $568 billion infrastructure bill, as...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Item

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

President Joe Biden hosts the first formal gathering of the "big four" congressional leaders on Wednesday. Biden's sit-down Oval Office meeting comes as the White House accelerates its efforts to reach a bipartisan infrastructure agreement.hrough AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/896401f10aca4580b8953b61a5be4a68.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Commerce Committee advances Biden's FTC nominee Lina Khan

The Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday advanced President Biden ’s nominee to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Lina Khan. Four Republicans voted against pushing forward her nomination, signaling further indication of bipartisan support for revamping antitrust laws and enforcement. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and...
U.S. PoliticsQuad-Cities Times

New US panel aims to separate science and politics

White House science officials say the Trump administration’s politicization of science put lives at risk, eroded public trust and worsened climate change. They hope to unearth and learn from past problems and tighten scientific integrity rules for the future.
Congress & CourtsInside Higher Ed

Senators Question Science Nominee on Past Mistakes

Alex Wong/Getty Images — During his confirmation hearing, Eric Lander -- the nominee to lead the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy -- faced criticism from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers for his controversial past actions, ultimately admitting his mistake in understating the role of two female scientists in the discovery of CRISPR gene-editing technology.
U.S. PoliticsGenomeWeb

Lander Addresses Concerns

During a nomination hearing, the Broad Institute's Eric Lander said he would promote diversity and equity in science, Politico reports. It adds that Lander also addressed concerns about meetings he had with the financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. President Joe Biden nominated Lander as science advisor and director of...
U.S. PoliticsGenomeWeb

Science Influence

The influence of the presidential science advisor in the US has risen and fallen, depending on the administration, the New York Times writes. It add that the position was first established by President Harry Truman in 1951, but that President Richard Nixon did away with the post in 1973, before Congress revived it and created the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
U.S. PoliticsScientist

Science Advisor Nominee Faces Tough Questions from Senate Panel

When President Joe Biden took office in January, he named geneticist Eric Lander to lead the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and to be his science adviser. But reports that Lander, the president and founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, had associated with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have delayed his confirmation, according to Politico. Lander’s ties to Epstein were among the topics discussed at a Senate panel hearing yesterday (April 29).
SciencePOLITICO

Biden’s top scientist faces grilling over controversies

With help from Cristiano Lima, John Hendel and Leah Nylen. Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Senate Panel Split on Party Lines Over Pick for Top Civil Rights Post

WASHINGTON (CN) — In an 11-11 vote early Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked over whether to move attorney Kristen Clarke’s nomination for assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to the Senate floor for a full vote. However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can move to...