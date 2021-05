Let your dreams guide you when you feel lost, and you will find that guidance from within will, by far, exceed your expectations. It is not a coincidence that your dreams mirror your life if you know how to interpret what you are telling yourself in your dream state. It is the loss of faith in one’s own ability to know what and when to do almost anything without the support or approval of outside sources. This creates a dependency on others, rather than oneself. Your dreams are your support system, your guidance, your validation and so much more when given the chance.