Timmy Solomito Taking Over KLM Motorsports Ride Full-Time On Whelen Modified Tour

By Shawn Courchesne
racedayct.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-race deal for Timmy Solomito with the KLM Motorsports Whelen Modified Tour team has turned into a full-time ride for the Islip, N.Y. driver. KLM Motorsports team owner Mike Murphy confirmed to RaceDayCT Thursday that Solomito will replace Rob Summers with the team. Murphy had asked Solomito to run...

racedayct.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klm#Riverhead Raceway#Flamingo Motorsports#The Whelen Modified Tour#Napa Spring Sizzler#Solomito Lands#Ride#Owner Eric Sanderson#Martinsville#N Y Driver#Drive#Happy#Friends#Sly Szaban#Islip
