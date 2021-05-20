Timmy Solomito Taking Over KLM Motorsports Ride Full-Time On Whelen Modified Tour

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport will be charging in the super sports car league with four GT3 cars, all with a top driver line-up. They will be run by three Customer Racing Teams with plenty of experience in ADAC GT Masters competition. Team Zakspeed Mobil Krankenkasse Racing will be participating with two Mercedes-AMG GT3s, Mann-Filter Team Landgraf – HTP WWR and Toksport WRT will be chasing points with one GT3 from Affalterbach each. The line-up includes some of the world’s best GT drivers: next to Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, Maximilian Buhk (alle GER) and Raffaele Marciello (ITA), for instance, former ADAC GT Masters champion Jules Gounon (FRA) will be behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 as well. The season opener will take place at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben from 14th-16th May. In total, the teams will be competing in seven events in Germany, Austria and The Netherlands, each of them with two one-hour races. Furthermore, four Mercedes-AMG GT4s from the teams Besagroup Racing, Leipert Motorsport and Zakspeed will be on the grid in the ADAC GT4 Germany races.