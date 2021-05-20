The Real Reason Paul Rodgers Left Queen
After the passing of legendary rock singer Freddie Mercury, the remaining members of Queen spent a long time figuring what would be their next step as a band. They knew it would be impossible to fill Mercury's shoes and still call themselves Queen, so they had to be willing to try something new. Eventually, the band would find the right singer and create a new version of Queen, known as Queen + Adam Lambert. However, before Lambert, there was Paul Rodgers, another iconic singer who sang with Queen for four years when they were known as Queen + Paul Rodgers. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May explained what it was like working with Rogers in the documentary "The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story."