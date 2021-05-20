Top 3 Affordable Cities to Buy Homes in 2021

With 2020 being such a challenging year, many people have been thinking about their lives and what is important to them. Overall, most people believe that being with family and friends in safe and secure places is paramount to their continued happiness. The Covid-19 pandemic taught us that working efficiently does not mean that you must be in an office, near others. Working remotely has changed the way we think about where we must live. In fact, many people have decided to relocate to cities around the world that provide the highest quality of life, and a plethora of housing options and lifestyle choices. For instance, coastal cities in Florida have become popular destinations for homebuyers moving from the northeast, especially those looking to retire in style. Let’s take a deep dive into the top 3 affordable cities to buy a home in 2021 and why.