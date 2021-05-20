Here's What the 'American Idol' Season 19 Finalists Will Be Singing: Exclusive
Billboard has your exclusive look at the songs the American Idol top three will sing on Sunday night's (May 23) blow-out three-hour finale. Season 19 has come down to Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence, but they'll have plenty of company during the all-star last bow, including performances from the three judges -- Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan -- as well as Alessia Cara, Chaka Khan, Fall Out Boy, Leona Lewis and former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.www.billboard.com