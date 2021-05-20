Here's What the 'American Idol' Season 19 Finalists Will Be Singing: Exclusive

“American Idol” finalist Caleb Kennedy suddenly during the finale weak decided to leave the show. According to the reports, he took this drastic decision after a video went viral, which portrayed KKK-style hood surfaces. Basically, he decided to leave when in a video he was seen sitting beside someone who was wearing a cloth that was displayed like a Ku Klux Klan hood. Many up and down folds related to racism have been put into question, so let’s check out the whole matter of the fuss created.