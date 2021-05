SoundCloud is putting its team together under new CEO Michael Weissman, with its latest hire being Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood as chief content and marketing officer. We first encountered Wirtzer-Seawood in 2014 in her role handling digital strategy for Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment – our editor interviewed her at the Web Summit conference. Since then, she was head of music for Instagram (another Music Ally interview here) and most recently president at distributor UnitedMasters. Having taken that role in May 2019, she’ll now be joining SoundCloud at the start of June to oversee all its artist development and marketing activities. The news follows SoundCloud’s recent poach of another high-profile executive, Ada’s Eliah Seton, to be the streaming service’s president.