Fire west of Athens guts homes, sends smoke over Acropolis

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don't miss out on this one level home with large yard (2 lots=1.48+/- ac) inside the city limits of Athens! This spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen, built-in desk perfect for a home office space, large patio and mature trees! This house has been well taken care of and is ready for it's new owners to move in! All kitchen appliances included, along with washer and dryer. Beautiful woodwork throughout, amazing built-in closets, and so many more features to see. As an added bonus, there is a concrete pad plumbed for sink, toilet, and shower. City Park area. Make your appointment today! This one won't last!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Melissa Anderson, Realty Executives Main Street at 423-836-9494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This beautiful property is loaded with desirable amenities. Situated on 3.76 acres, this 4+ bedroom, 3 full bath home is located just minutes outside the Athens city limits. Enjoy sitting on the large front porch, or having cozy movie nights in the family room around the fireplace. The main floor features 4 bedrooms, two full baths, brick fireplace, and kitchen updated with solid surface countertops, new tile, and new stainless appliances. The second story offers a third full bathroom with another 1200 square foot of living space. Lets not forget the two car attached garage, and 2 car detached garage. The home has city and well water amiable, in addition to gas available, but not currently being used. Call today to schedule your private showing. Buyer to verify all information.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tyson Stowers, Silver Key Realty at 423-405-5157</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Local church in Athens. Very convenient area of town close to a main highway and the interstate. Upper level has sanctuary, office spaces and media room with 1 full bath. Lower level has fellowship hall, kitchen, nursery, classrooms and two half baths. Currently zoned B-3 and can be used for church, single residence, duplex or many business possibilities exist with this property. Motivated seller ! Bring all offers .<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sandy Phillips, Home Town Realty at 423-252-0337</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 719 Howard is ready for you to call home. This home is conveniently located to everything Athens has to offer and has been tastefully redone in quality materials. Luxury Vinyl Planks are in the living and the kitchen. This flooring has an extremely long life span and can handle spills and splashes with ease. You'll also enjoy the tile in the baths and the new carpet in the bedrooms. The large rear deck will help you relax and grill in style. Lots of parking is included. A new central AC unit, new LED lighting, and a complete new roof were just installed. The Seller is even providing a home warranty for your peace of mind in owning 719 Howard Street.<p><strong>For open house information, contact George Kammerer, The Chattanooga Home Team at 423-503-9593</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>