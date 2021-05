If you have about 15 minutes of free time right now, and then four to eight hours between now and dinner, then your meal tonight can be something the whole family will enjoy. It's all thanks to this slow cooker chili con carne recipe. Chef and recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply says, "This [recipe] is pretty much foolproof." If you can handle a bit of chopping, some sautéing, and a bit of time management, then you can cook up a tasty entrée that can be enjoyed in so many ways.