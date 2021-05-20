newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Jury shown CCTV footage in child sex abuse trial

BBC
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA childcare apprentice was filmed on CCTV touching children on 13 different occasions, a jury has been told. Jayden McCarthy, 18, denies one count of rape and 13 of sexual assault in July 2019, when he was 16, at a nursery in the Torbay area of Devon. Exeter Crown Court...

www.bbc.com
Sex Crimes

Lampeter rape charge: Man in custody after appearing in court

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with rape. Saul Henvey, of Station Terrace, Tregaron, Ceredigion, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates to confirm his identity. The 45-year-old was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police after an inquiry into a serious sexual assault in Lampeter on Thursday. Mr Henvey...
World

Mitu murder: Babul sent to jail after 5-day remand ends

Former superintendent of police Babul Akter, who was arrested over the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in 2016, was sent to jail today after the end of his five-day remand. Officials from Police Bureau of Investigation produced him before a Chattogram Court after the end of the remand.
Sex Crimes
Daily Mail

Met Police officer, 57, who admitted trying to groom 13-year-old girl while he was on duty is found guilty of gross misconduct

A Met Police officer who admitted trying to groom a 13-year-old girl while he was on duty has been found guilty of gross misconduct. PC Mark Collins admitted six counts of trying to communicate with someone under 16 for sexual gratification and one count of attempting to incite a girl aged 13 to 'engage in sexual activity' back in January.
Sex Crimes

Tenby: Man arrested after rape victim shouts for help

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was heard shouting for help. Police were called in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on Saturday at about 23:00 BST. In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said the woman was being supported by specialist officers. A male witness who gave officers...
Violent Crimes

Reading death: Man charged with woman's murder

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a property in Reading. The body of Beth Aspey, 34, was found in Laud Close at about 16:30 BST on Friday, police said. A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a blunt force head...
World
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse in court accused of murdering eight babies

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in an alleged year-long killing spree at an NHS hospital has appeared in court.Lucy Letby, aged 31, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Monday morning.She has been charged the murder of five boys and three girls at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.The babies all died between June 2015 and June 2016.Ms Letby, who wore a dark shirt, blue jeans and had shoulder-length dark hair at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.The nurse, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a police investigation into the hospital which began in 2017.The 25-minute hearing on Monday dealt with administrative and case management matters ahead of a trial next year.Mr Justice Dove adjourned proceedings until a further case management hearing at the same court on 17 May.The defendant remains in custody.
Sex Crimes

Victim 'sick' at jailed Sheffield rapist's release

A woman whose attacker is due to be freed after serving half his prison sentence for rape says she feels "sick at the thought" of his release. Benjamin Recio-Nugent, from Sheffield, was jailed in 2016 for 12 years, but is due to be automatically released on licence towards the end of May.
Sex Crimes

27-Year-Old Man Raped Woman While She Suffered Epileptic Seizure

The woman is still in shock and is undergoing counseling. A man was arrested Monday for sexually assaulting a woman while she was unconscious due to an epileptic seizure. Police said the incident happened in Sydney on Feb. 17, News.Com reported. The investigation into the incident was launched last month after the 40-year-old victim came forward and lodged a police complaint.
Sex Crimes

Man who allegedly tried to molest a 12-year-old now in custody

Said he wants to spend time with young children like her. Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A man who is on probation for a stealing conviction is now back in custody on the allegation that he attempted to molest a 12-year-old while she was walking home to Aua. The defendant,...