Here’s Where You’ll Find The Best Lobster Rolls In Connecticut

Bobcat sighting throughout Greater Danbury have increased dramatically over the last year, but that's actually not a bad thing. Bobcat sighting used to be a rare occurence, but in recent months the number of people who have seen one wandering around their yard has definitely increased, and there are a few good reasons. First off more and more people have been staying at home during the day working remote, so this gives them more time to look out their windows when taking a break from staring at their computer screen. The other facotor according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is that the bobcat was nearly extinct in these parts in the early 70's before laws were enacted to protect the species, so now there are just more of them around then ever before.