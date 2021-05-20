Easton Writer, Drummer, Addiction Recovery Advocate George Bellamore III Dies Suddenly, 37

Writer, drummer and addiction recovery advocate George H. “Geoy” Bellamore, III died suddenly at his home in Easton on May 2. He was 37. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Writer, drummer and addiction recovery advocate George H. “Geoy” Bellamore, III died suddenly at his home in Easton on May 2. He was 37.

Born in Metairie, LA, Bellamore graduated from Faith Christian School in Roseto, PA and worked as a Supervisor Tech at Pyramid Recovery in Catasauqua, his obituary says.

Bellamore was also a member, usher and Celebrate Recovery participant at Life Church in Nazareth, his memorial says.

Bellamore was known for his love of music and writing. He was a drummer for local band ‘Snap Tite’ and had a “kind soul” that was “always pulling for the ‘under-dog’ and those who were in need of help."

More than $2,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Bellamore’s final expenses as of Thursday afternoon.

Bellamore’s celebration of life will be held May 28 at 7 p.m. at Life Church on Newburg Road in Nazareth.

“Geoy lit up any room he walked into and his laugh was contagious,” the fundraiser says. “In God’s loving arms may you Rest In Peace our Beloved George H. Bellamore.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.