newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, CT

Easton Writer, Drummer, Addiction Recovery Advocate George Bellamore III Dies Suddenly, 37

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIADU_0a5qhsTc00
Writer, drummer and addiction recovery advocate George H. “Geoy” Bellamore, III died suddenly at his home in Easton on May 2. He was 37. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Writer, drummer and addiction recovery advocate George H. “Geoy” Bellamore, III died suddenly at his home in Easton on May 2. He was 37.

Born in Metairie, LA, Bellamore graduated from Faith Christian School in Roseto, PA and worked as a Supervisor Tech at Pyramid Recovery in Catasauqua, his obituary says.

Bellamore was also a member, usher and Celebrate Recovery participant at Life Church in Nazareth, his memorial says.

Bellamore was known for his love of music and writing. He was a drummer for local band ‘Snap Tite’ and had a “kind soul” that was “always pulling for the ‘under-dog’ and those who were in need of help."

More than $2,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Bellamore’s final expenses as of Thursday afternoon.

Bellamore’s celebration of life will be held May 28 at 7 p.m. at Life Church on Newburg Road in Nazareth.

“Geoy lit up any room he walked into and his laugh was contagious,” the fundraiser says. “In God’s loving arms may you Rest In Peace our Beloved George H. Bellamore.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
98K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Addiction#Soul#Christian#God#Iii#Life Church#Pyramid Recovery#Nazareth#Love#Gofundme#La#Catasauqua#Newburg Road#Metairie#Tite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Fairfield County, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

Elizabeth Cook Peyton Announced as New Leader of Mothers for Others

Mother for Others announced that its new Executive Director is Elizabeth Cook Peyton. Peyton has volunteered with Mothers for Others since April 2019, first in the donation room, then as a member of the Board of Directors. She assumes the role of executive director from Lisa Leavy, who had been serving as executive director and president of the board. Leavy first became involved with Mothers for Others in 2011, and assumed the role of president in 2017. She will remain closely involved as a Board Member.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Police ID Two Men Found Dead In Basement Of Fairfield County Illegal After-Hours Club

Police have released the identities of two men found shot dead in the basement of an illegal after-hours nightclub in Fairfield County. The men, 38-year-old Charles Dimples Barnes, of Bloomfield, in Hartford County, and Fairfield County resident Norman Charles Peters, age 40, of Stamford, were found around 1:55 a.m., Sunday, May 16, in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport PD Captain Kevin Gilleran.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar. Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said. “We are so proud of...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Crews Battle Elizabeth House Fire

Fire crews were quick to douse a blaze that broke out at an Elizabeth home Friday morning. Firefighters and EMS crews responded to 338 Bond St. — a two-and-a-half story home — and found flames showing from one side, according to initial reports. Crews made quick work of the fire...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Hackensack Pedestrian, 76, Struck, Killed

A 76-year-old Hackensack pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night. The victim, who lived on Prospect Avenue, was struck at the intersection of Passaic Street and Summit Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m., responders said. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Hackensack University Medical Center, they said. CHECK...