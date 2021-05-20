As Neighborhood Watch Apps Ascend, so Do the Threats They Pose

Allie Funk is a senior research analyst for technology and democracy at Freedom House. At first glance, Apple’s new coin-size tracking device, the $29 AirTag, seems like a convenient solution to an all-too-familiar problem: It leads you back to the items you always seem to lose. But in this case, convenience comes at a potentially dangerous cost. Dropped covertly into someone’s bag or placed under the seat of their car, the AirTag can also serve as an inexpensive form of “stalkerware,” used to digitally track an intimate partner, a journalist, a stranger or really any target of the stalker’s choosing — a frightening prospect in a country such as the United States, where more than 10 million people experience partner and gender-based violence each year.