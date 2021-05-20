Sergio Garcia vacates European title, EBU orders Kerman Lejarraga vs Dylan Charrat

Lerrone Richards W12 Giovanni De Carolis t... Lerrone Richards comprehensively out-boxed Italy’s Giovanni De Carolis to claim the vacant European super middleweight title. Richards, who had previously won British and Commonwealth honors, ran rings around De Carolis to secure a unanimous decision. De Carolis, a former WBA regular title holder, could not lay a glove on Richards who is now unbeaten in 15 pro fights. “I said I was going to conquer Europe, and I’ve done it,” Richards told Matchroom. “I’m very pleased and I’m very happy. I wanted this so bad to complete the collection. British, Commonwealth and now the European champion. I’m very happy. It’s all of the drilling and all of the work in the gym. I’d like to thank my team – Dave Coldwell, Danny Wilson and my nutritionist Lee for getting me in the best shape possible for this fight. I’m going to be very difficult to beat. I said this from the start. It’s all about the skills, and I have them in abundance. I showcased a little bit of that tonight. There were points in the fight where I decided to sit in the pocket and work with him. I could have gone up the gears a little bit more tonight. I felt like what I was doing was enough. My team are very happy with my performance. I started from the bottom and worked my way up – I backed myself. There’s something to learn at every level. We’ll see what the team says the best options are for me. The next step now is fringe world level.”