Combat Sports

Sergio Garcia vacates European title, EBU orders Kerman Lejarraga vs Dylan Charrat

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Bad Left Hook
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer European super welterweight champion Sergio Garcia has officially vacated his title ahead of a planned summer clash with Sebastian Fundora, and as a result, the EBU has ordered fellow Spaniard Kerman Lejarraga to face unbeaten Frenchman Dylan Charrat for the belt. The pair have until June 9th to negotiate.

