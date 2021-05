From the July 2001 issue of Car and Driver. Let's say some go-faster genie materialized in your garage one night offering to grant a single performance-enhancing wish. What would it be? Clue: If your answer is something other than horsepower, you either (a) own a McLaren F1 or (b) would be just as happy driving a riding mower. Hey, we value eager turn-in, crisp transient response, and neutral handling as much as anyone else, but there's no arguing with the basic appeal of good old vitamin H. And this car certainly offers further evidence of that appeal. We've been fans of Acura's smooth 3.2TL sedan since its debut in the fall of 1998. And even though the TL won a nine-car edge-of-luxury comparison test ("Ennui and Upward!" February 2000), our enthusiasm had at least as much to do with the car's comfort and value virtues as it did with its effect on the adrenal glands. However, with an extra 35 horsepower and 16 pound-feet of torque, the Type-S adds the visceral stimulation that's absent in its stablemate.