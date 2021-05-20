U.S. Department of Agriculture extends pandemic-related food benefits for Texans
AUSTIN - Eligible Texans can receive further pandemic-related food benefits, thanks to additional help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a second round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 school year.www.ktre.com