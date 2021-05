Ford’s quest for electrification has forced the Dearborn-based auto giant to make some key moves to not only draw attention but show just how flexible the firm’s green technology can be. The 2021 Mustang Mach-E proved that the Mustang nameplate could indeed go beyond the established muscle car mold. But what if you’re looking for something more utility-focused, something that can go and do truck stuff? Ford might have just the answer, with the company confirming that the iconic Lightning nameplate will be making its return on the upcoming F-150 Lightning.