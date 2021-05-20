newsbreak-logo
Alexander County, NC

Worker killed in trench collapse at Alexander County construction site

WCNC
 8 hours ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A construction worker died Wednesday when a trench collapsed while crews were replacing a damaged culvert in Alexander County, officials say. According to the Alexander County public information officer, 38-year-old Shane Anthony Sharpe was in the trench when it collapsed and covered him with dirt and asphalt. Officials said the trench was about 10 feet deep. It happened in the parking lot of a diner on Highway 64/90 West in Taylorsville.

