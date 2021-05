Started by hanging out and finally working at South Jersey stations at age ’12 in 1974. By ’82 I was the night DJ at Top 40 WPST/Trenton. Then it was onto AC WSNI/Philly and Top 40 WAEB-FM Allentown. By ’91 I was PM Drive at AC Kiss 100 Philly, was promoted to PD and we changed AC Kiss to (at launch-Hot AC) Y100. By the mid ’90’s APD at sports WIP. From ’99 to ’17 I was the PD of Talk/Classic Hits NJ101.5 WKXW/Trenton. While there we launched Hot AC SoJO 104.9/WSJO/Atlantic City. I joined Beasley in ’17 as PD of sports 97.5 The Fanatic WPEN/Philly. In July of ’20 I was thrilled Joe Bell, Justin Chase and Bruce Beasley gave me the opportunity to get back on the air in music radio as PD/PM Drive at heritage mainstream AC WJBR Wilmington DE.