Recently, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) stated, “If Congress wants to make D.C. a state, it should propose a constitutional amendment.” However, what stands between the District of Columbia and statehood is not the Constitution — it is politics, dressed up as a constitutional argument. Many constitutional scholars generally agree that D.C. statehood is possible via federal legislation. Such legislation would undoubtedly be put to the Supreme Court once enacted, but that is no reason to delay it.