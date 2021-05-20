newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UnityPoint Health - Trinity reminds public masks are required for all facilities

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(KWQC) - While masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated, health officials are wanting to remind the community that regardless of vaccination status guidance for healthcare settings “remains unchanged at this time.”. In a statement Thursday, health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity said they are still...

www.kwqc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitypoint Health#Health Facilities#Health Clinics#Masking#Health Care Facilities#Community Health#Community Care#Kwqc#Health Officials#Masks#Patient Care#Hospitals#Healthcare Settings#Vulnerable Populations#Team Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthWyoming Tribune Eagle

News: CDC updates mask requirements; WDH extends public health orders

Today the CDC updated their public health guidelines to say that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most settings. The Wyoming Department of Health has extended Wyoming's existing public health orders to the end of the month. With changes in expectations and orders, Hannah reminds everyone to make informed decisions and continue to be kind.
Public HealthPine And Lakes News

Health care facilities, schools will still require masks

Despite the easing of mask mandates from federal agencies, state government and municipal leaders, Essentia Health, Tri-County Health and area school districts will continue to enforce their mask policies. Universal masking for Essentia Health patients, visitors and staff will remain a requirement in all facilities across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North...
Health ServicesBrewton Standard

Masks still required at hospitals, nursing facilities

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced May 13 that people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 may go maskless in most places, Alabama’s nursing homes and hospitals are still under federal mask requirements. The Alabama Nursing Home Association and the Alabama Hospital Association are reminding citizens that they will be required to wear masks when they visit their facilities, even if they are fully vaccinated.
Public Healthwhby.com

Area health care providers will continue to require masking

Local healthcare systems are reminding people that they will still have mask up in their facilities. The Centers for Disease Control’s latest recommendations still call for wearing a face covering in hospitals and nursing homes. Prevea Health, Aurora, H-S-H-S, and Bellin Health have all issued statements they will continue to enforce masking.
Public Healthbizjournals

Health Department: Businesses can still require masks

Businesses, organizations and schools can continue to require masks to be worn even if a person has been fully vaccinated, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Friday afternoon. The Department of Health on Thursday afternoon matched the recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who said that...
Public Healthfoxnebraska.com

Two Rivers asks public to honor those with mask requirements

The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) is asking the public to honor businesses that still require masks even if fully vaccinated. The new mask guidelines were announced Thursday by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), allowing fully vaccinated people to return to some normalcy. Chris Fankhauser with...
Boone County, MOColumbia Missourian

Businesses decide on mask requirements as health order lifts

Columbia and Boone County’s health order that has required masks in public places for most of the past year expired at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday. Masks are still required in city and county buildings, at MU and in Columbia Public Schools buildings. Businesses, however, can make their own decisions about requirements.
Public Healthnorthwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Department of Public Health Issues Advisory to Schools, Child Care Facilities

The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of Covid were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the Covid-19 deaths in Iowa occured in November, December and January. Data is still be collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and Covid will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer. Late Friday, state officials urged schools and child care centers to drop mask mandates and let parents and students make their own decisions about face coverings. The move came after the Centers for Disease Control announced fully vaccinated adults do not need to wear masks outdoors or in most indoor settings. The C-D-C recommends schools keep Covid prevention strategies in place for the rest of the school year.
NFLtsnn.com

Health Shows to Require Proof of Vaccination

Two major events dedicated to health and science professionals have indicated they will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination to enter. The decisions, made by organizers of HIMSS21 Health and Safety Hub and HLTH 2021, are among the first large events to declare that in-person participants will need to be fully immunized as the country emerges from the pandemic.
CollegesDaily Tar Heel

Carolina Vaccination Clinic opts to also vaccinate UNC families and employees

The University is expanding operations at the Carolina Vaccination Clinic to now include family and household members of students, post-docs and employees. This decision was made in light of the large number of students getting vaccinated, which left additional availability at the clinic. Students, post-docs and employees can make appointments...
Hastings, NEKSNB Local4

Hastings Public School Board votes 5-3 to drop their mask requirement

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Hastings Public School Board voted Monday night, 5-3, to drop their mask requirement on all of their campuses, effective May 12. The mandate has been in effect since the beginning of the school year. With cases of COVID-19 staying steadily low in Hastings recently, the school...
Shakopee, MNswnewsmedia.com

Masks no longer required in city of Shakopee facilities

As of Friday, May 14, masks are no longer required in city of Shakopee facilities, according to a news release from the city. The announcement follows one from Gov. Tim Walz who lifted the statewide mask mandate following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Shakopee, face coverings will no longer be required at City Hall, the Shakopee Community Center and the Shakopee Ice Arena.
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

House Passes Bill Prohibiting Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines; Hospital Employees and Health Care Students Can Still Be Forced

The House passed a bill prohibiting government-mandated vaccines for COVID-19 or any of its variants. As amended, the bill would also exempt PreK-12 students from having to receive the vaccine in order to attend any schools or child care facilities. It would also strike the law that makes it a Class C misdemeanor for anyone who refuses to be vaccinated or refuses to vaccinate someone under their care.