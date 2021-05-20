Best bikepacking pedals: the perfect options for long days on a loaded bike

Cervélo Caledonia ($4,500 as reviewed) Road bikes continue to diverge further from the pro peloton and toward the everyman and -woman. Realistic gearing for recreational riding, wider tires for varied surfaces, and forgiving handling are all becoming the norm. That’s not to say this new strain of road bikes shuns performance—it’s a matter of redefining what performance is. The Caledonia typifies this trend, covering the broadest range of uses in one thoughtfully designed package. Its sleek frame builds on Cervélo’s extensive expertise in aerodynamic tube shaping, with geometry that strikes a balance between the company’s road-racing and gravel bikes. A slacker head angle and longer chainstays than most road bikes’ gives it relaxed handling. It also has clearance for high-volume, 700c x 35-millimeter tires, which lends go-almost-anywhere capability. Though it’s neither a purebred road racer nor a gravel grinder, the Caledonia is suited to almost any ride, from Sunday morning hammerfests to daylong dirt-road adventures. In a time when so many categories have been divided into subgenres, it’s nice to see a bike that can shine in myriad situations. The Caledonia encouraged us to explore new routes and link together pavement and dirt roads that we would have passed up on traditional road bikes. It’s the rig we would choose if we could have only one bike in the garage. That’s the highest compliment we can give.