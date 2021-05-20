Nets Playoff Tickets Sales Stunt Seem to Indicate The Knicks Still Own New York City

START SPREADING THE NEWS!!!!!! The NY Knicks are on an 8-game winning streak and the city of New York is on fire. It’s crazy to me how Brooklyn has 2 of the top-5 players in all of basketball and another guy who could be considered the 10th best depending on who you ask, amongst all of the other talents they have on that roster…and yet literally NOBODY cares about them and everyone is focused in on the Knicks.