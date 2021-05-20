newsbreak-logo
NBA

Nets Playoff Tickets Sales Stunt Seem to Indicate The Knicks Still Own New York City

The Big Lead
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets enter the playoffs as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night on ABC. If it looks like there are some empty seats, don't blame the pandemic. This morning the Nets posted a video of James Harden saying he would pay for half your ticket for the Nets' first two playoff games. If ticket sales are any indication, it appears that the New York Knicks still run The City.

