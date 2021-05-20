newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Barry Diller unveils controversial $260m man-made island off Manhattan

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3PT7_0a5qgVGO00

Little Island, a new public park floating in the Hudson River on the west side of New York City , will open to the public on 21 May.

Media mogul Barry Diller conceived of the park and live performance venue, supplying $260m to get it built.

It took almost a decade of pitches, public pushback, negotiations, and a final intervention by Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2017 to finally settle the fate of the project.

“Given how many revolutions this went through, from starting to dying and starting again, I was actually awestruck when I could actually look up and see it,” Mr Diller told the Wall Street Journal . “I walked on and felt pure, actual joy, which is not something I can say happens very often.”

Mr Diller, 79, became the chairman of Paramount Pictures at 32 years old, and later served as chairman and CEO of Fox Studios and in the same positions at QVC in the 1990s. He currently serves as chairman of holding company IAC and Expedia Group.

Mr Diller has a foundation along with his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, 74, which donated tens of millions of dollars to restore the High Line, a public park built on a disused railway, which opened in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDkCU_0a5qgVGO00

Mr Diller says the foundation has donated another $260m to build Little Island and has pledged another $120m over the next decade for upkeep and performances. New York City pitched in $17m while the state put forward $4m for the project.

The park has been built where pier 54 used to be and includes walking paths, lawns, and plenty of trees. It also has three stages for live performances in addition to what Mr Diller calls “an outdoor nightclub”.

Around 500 events are supposed to take place between 15 June and the end of September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8qFN_0a5qgVGO00

This is only for people’s pleasure. It has no other purpose,” Mr Diller told the Wall Street Journal . “For me, if you walk up that bridge and you leave New York behind, and you enter our little Oz, and it brings you pleasure, it was all worthwhile. It’s not cancer-curing, but it’s pretty good for the spirit of life.”

The meeting to get the project started in 2012 took place on the day New York City was first pummelled by Hurricane Sandy. The project was subsequently cancelled in 2017 but was later brought back to life.

“We went through years of saying, ‘Can we even build this f****** thing?’” Mr Diller told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRFt4_0a5qgVGO00

He added that “it took one whole year” for an architect “to configure the engineering for an individual vessel to be large enough to contain the dirt to house tree[s] of that size. So, just the design process took a long time. Then, we got sued”.

Starting in 2015, a group led by The City Club of New York claimed in multiple lawsuits that the Hudson River Park Trust and the State Department of Environmental Conservation didn’t properly evaluate the environmental impact of the project and weren’t sufficiently transparent.

These claims were rejected and the lawsuits in the New York State Supreme and Appellate Courts have been dismissed. But in a separate lawsuit in 2017, a US District Court judge instead ruled in favour of the group and the project was ordered to stop.

Mr Diller told the Wall Street Journal : “On the day we were supposed to order $80 million worth of cement, our lawyers said [the opposing group] could get an injunction. Not only would I have all this cement sitting around with nowhere to put it, whatever else I’d done so far would have to be undone too. We already invested $45m. I thought ‘this is crazy’. Diane and the children said, ‘Stop this. Go where you’re wanted.’”

“Interestingly enough, when we said we weren’t going to do it, more people suddenly thought it was a good idea. One of them was Cuomo,” Mr Diller continued, adding that the New York governor called him and said: “I know you feel this way now, but I’m not going to forget this. Just pin it in the back of your head and I’ll ask you again later.”

Mr Diller added: “I said, ‘No, I don’t think so,’ and I hung up. A month later, and I’m grateful for this, he called and said, ‘I think I can solve this. I can get this lawsuit dropped and give you the moral support ... if it’s not too late.’ We had given everyone their severance, we cancelled all the contracts. I had to go back and ask if we could get this thing back together. I gave the team 10 days and, ultimately, everyone was great about coming back.”

The City Club of New York agreed to end its legal proceedings against the project in October 2017.

The Independent

The Independent

129K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Diller
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Hurricane Sandy#Lawsuits#Hudson River#New York City#The Wall Street Journal#Paramount Pictures#Fox Studios#Iac#Expedia Group#Us District Court#Mr Diller#Governor Andrew Cuomo#Ceo#Media Mogul#West Side#House Tree#Public Pushback#260m Man Made
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
QVC
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo book deal worth at least $5.1 million: report

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly set to receive more than $5 million for his memoir last year about leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. According to figures obtained by The New York Times, Cuomo has already received $3.12 million from his book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic." State officials told the times that he will receive another $2 million over the next two years through his contract with the Crown Publishing Group.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa 'screamed' at and 'bullied' Rep. Elise Stefanik over her opposition to the governor's plan to shift ventilators to hard-hit NYC - ending their 20-year friendship

Andrew Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa 'screamed' at and 'bullied' Rep. Elise Stefanik over her opposition to the governor's plan to shift ventilators from less hard-hit areas of the state to New York City last year, according to a report. A source told the New York Post DeRosa, 38, called...
BusinessCNN

Vimeo is ready to be the next big Barry Diller spinoff

New York (CNN Business) — Expedia, LendingTree, Ticketmaster and Tinder owner Match were all once part of IAC, the sprawling media and e-commerce conglomerate controlled by mogul Barry Diller. Now, online video platform Vimeo is preparing to be the next big spinoff. IAC (IAC) shareholders are expected to formally approve...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

Bill Gates has been riding out his high-profile divorce from Melinda Gates by hiding away in an ultra-exclusive golf club in California for the last few months, according to a new report.The New York Post’s Page Six gossip column cited an anonymous source familiar with the situation that said the billionaire was keeping his head down at The Vintage Club, which advertises itself as "one of the United States' most prestigious and ultra-exclusive private country club communities." The 712-acre resort has reportedly been Mr Gates' home for the last three months, leading a source speaking with Page Six to conclude...
Smithtown, NYPOLITICO

Trouble in Smithtown

While we await tonight’s mayoral debate, we thought we’d highlight Michelle's story about another electoral fight playing out in Long Island. An organization with no clear leader called Save Our Schools has inserted itself into school district politics and an upcoming board election in Smithtown, stirring up grievances over issues such as white privilege and charging that school officials are indoctrinating students with an anti-police agenda.
Newsday

Brooklyn, Manhattan: Walking across New York bridges and stops along the way

For some it’s a route to work or a path among boroughs, but around the world the bridges of New York City are iconic landmarks. "New York City has about 75 bridges over waterways but the Brooklyn Bridge is in a league of its own," explains Sam Schwartz. The founder and CEO of the Sam Schwartz consultancy firm, specializing in transportation, transit and traffic engineering among other disciplines, Schwartz has also served as chief engineer and first deputy commissioner of the city’s Department of Transportation — and also provides public traffic-related information under his nickname "Gridlock Sam."
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

2021 New York City Marathon is a go

NEW YORK - Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York City Marathon will be allowed to take place in 2021 after it was canceled during the pandemic. The race, known as the world's largest marathon, will be held on November 7. The race will be capped at 60% of...
Moviesouterbanksvoice.com

Stream On: Non-Manhattan melodramas ‘Five Corners’ and ‘Staten Island’

The term “melodrama” originated from the early 19th-century French word mélodrame. It’s derived from Greek μέλος, “song, strain,” and French drame (from Late Latin drāma, eventually deriving from classical Greek δράμα, “theatrical plot,” usually of a Greek tragedy). Back in the day, opera plugged right into this concept, although nowadays it’s usually used as a pejorative term for sensationalist entertainment, but melodramas sure are entertaining. Here are two independent films set in New York City neighborhoods that give real bang for the buck.
CelebritiesAmerican Thinker

The Wall Street Journal hints that Bill Gates has a Jeffrey Epstein problem

I ignored the story that Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce. Their personal life holds no interest for me, although I care that Bill Gates is having an outsize say in both the climate change debate and in the response to COVID. His skills as a computer programmer and his genius as a shark, scooping up other people’s creations, do not make him qualified to weigh in on the climate or COVID. But as I said, his personal life was a “meh” – that is, right until the Wall Street Journal hinted that Bill Gates’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein led directly to his divorce.
Connecticut Statencadvertiser.com

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Trouble RelationshipKEYT

Bill Gates faces conduct accusations while navigating divorce

Bill Gates’s 2020 resignation from Microsoft’s board of directors came after the board hired a law firm to investigate a romantic relationship he had with a Microsoft employee, according to new reporting from the Wall Street Journal. Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the Journal reported Sunday that a Microsoft...
TravelPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Hudson Valley Resort Named in the Top 10 All-Inclusive Stays in U.S.

You don't have to go far for luxury, it's right in the Hudson Valley. You could say that luxury only exists in big cities with people who have the money to pay for it. You could say that, but you'd be wrong. Luxury is right here in the Hudson Valley. Specifically, I'm talking about New Paltz. Even more specifically, I'm talking about the Mohonk Mountain House.