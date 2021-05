TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix staff has chosen the finalists for its second annual Student Art Contest for students in grades first through eighth, and the public will be able to vote online for the grand prize winner May 17-28. “The Cherokee Phoenix Student Art Contest was created as a way to not only give students in first through eighth grade an opportunity to express their artistic ability, but also make them aware of our publication and begin the process of getting the students interested in newspapers,” Executive Editor Tyler Thomas said.