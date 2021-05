Joao Franco probably never thought that his love for traveling and adventure would make him a TV star, but that’s exactly how things panned out doe him. Joao was introduced to the reality TV world when he appeared as a cast member on season three of Below Deck Mediterranean. Thanks to his good looks, charm, and work ethic he quickly became a fan favorite. After two seasons of the show, Joao left Below Deck behind and was excited to move on to his next endeavor. Although it’s been more than a year since we last saw him on our screens, lots of fans are still interested in what he has going on. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Joao Franco.