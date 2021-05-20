Texans sign QB Driskel to one-year deal amid Watson's uncertain future

Clay Travis: “One of the most telling draft picks that occurred this weekend was actually what the Houston Texans did with their first pick in the third round. They drafted Davis Mills out of Stanford… This is a sign, a clear one, that the Texans are not anticipating having Deshaun Watson for the entirety of the 2021 season. If they thought there was any way possible that Deshaun Watson was going to play for them there is no way that they would draft a quarterback with their first pick in the third round. This is a clear sign, clear as day, couldn’t be more transparent that the Texans are legitimately uncertain about when or if Deshaun Watson will ever return to the NFL… The Texans are giving you a clear picture into their worldview when they draft Davis Mills. They’re letting you know that this is Tyrod Taylor’s team, and they are getting a young quarterback that they are now going to groom because I think the Texans are akcnolwing effectively that Deshaun Watson may never take another snap for them ever again for the rest of his career. Who knows when Deshaun Watson is going to be taking a snap for anybody. That pick told us an absolute mountain about the future of Deshaun Watson in Houston. I think his time is over there. I think he is finished in Houston.” (Full Audio Above)