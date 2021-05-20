newsbreak-logo
Texans sign QB Driskel to one-year deal amid Watson's uncertain future

yourglenrosetx.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans signed free agent quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year deal, according to an ESPN report. The deal is worth up to $2.5 million. Driskel's signing comes in light of an uncertain future for starter Deshaun Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits of alleged sexual assault and inappropriate conduct. Watson also asked for a trade from the franchise in January.

