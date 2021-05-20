newsbreak-logo
Kansas City, MO

Project Safe Neighborhoods releases PSA about violence in Kansas City

Kansas City Star
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleProject Safe Neighborhoods released this public service video to bring attention to combating violent crime. Among 751 people who have been murdered in Kansas City, Missouri, in the last five years, 28 victims have been children.

Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City Municipal Court to operate on hybrid schedule starting in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s Municipal Court will operate with a mix of virtual and in-person hearings beginning June 1, 2021. Beginning June 1, all hearings for cases involving domestic violence will be held in person. Trials, treatment courts, in-custody proceedings, probation violation hearings and Legal Aid dockets...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Jackson County, MOKCTV 5

Three major metro school districts ditch face coverings

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Three major metro school districts are ditching face coverings. Lee’s Summit is one of the districts making the change this week. Blue Springs and Oak Grove schools also say masks are optional for students and staff, since Jackson County lifted the public health order. On...
Raytown, MOKMBC.com

Kansas City man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Raytown shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County prosecutor's office announced it has filed second-degree murder charges against a Kansas City, Missouri, man in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Raytown. Prosecutors have charged Rodney D. Byrd with second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges after he allegedly shot and...
Missouri StateBlue Springs Examiner

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.31% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.
Chillicothe, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Man Arrested in Chillicothe on Drug and Tampering Charges

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested a Kansas City man. Records indicate that 25-year-old Rickie D. Soriano was arrested at 11:49 on Sunday. He was charged with first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, two charges of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid to a person less than 17 years of age and 2 years younger, and a failure to appear felony.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
JC Post

Teen dies after being shot by police at KC-area park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — A 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died, authorities said. Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died later that day at a hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana this week after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.