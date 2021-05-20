'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Aimee Garcia & Melissa Fumero on Seeing the "Mind-Boggling" Stop-Motion at Work

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFor a show that features a Marvel supervillain with a gigantic head eating party-sized chili until he almost dies, Hulu's M.O.D.O.K. is shockingly emotional. That's primarily because there's a genuine family story at the show's center, courtesy of the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing's (Patton Oswalt) rocky relationship with his wife Jodie (Aimee Garcia), daughter Melissa (Melissa Fumero), and son Lou (Ben Schwartz). So when we sat down with Garcia and Fumero to talk all things M.O.D.O.K., the duo broke down what it's like to find those heart-tugging emotional moments in a show that is, overall, out of its god-dang mind. Along the way, we also discussed the possibility of season 2, and how eager Fumero and showrunner Jordan Blum are to showcase Melissa's queer relationship that was prominent in the comic mini-series, M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games.

