Lakeland, FL

Summer Break Spot – Free Summer Meals for Kids 18 and Under

Lakeland Mom
Lakeland Mom
 9 hours ago
The Summer BreakSpot Program provides free summer meals in Florida for kids under 18 while school is out during the summer months. No registration required!. Free summer lunches and meals are available at community centers, libraries, churches, childcare centers, and local schools. Sites offer free breakfast, lunches, snacks, and/or supper for children under 18.

Lakeland Mom

Lakeland Mom

Lakeland, FL
LakelandMom.com is the go-to resource for parents in the Lakeland area to find kid's activities, parenting support, local deals, and family-friendly events. We put all the information parents are searching for into one easy to use website.

 https://lakelandmom.com/
