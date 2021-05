A tiger was recently sighted in Texas, and it ended up being owned by someone on the run from the police. The suspect and the tiger are still being looked for, but there was an incident with the tiger caught on video with a police deputy, though it turned out okay in the end. CNN brought on Tiger King star and Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin to talk about the tiger, and during the interview she addressed the tiger being kept in a home as well as the danger it posed to those nearby if things had gone a different way, and you can view the interview in the video below.