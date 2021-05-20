Hopkins County Weather Forecast for May 20th, 2021

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas South Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Hopkins and Delta Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the South Sulphur River Near Cooper. * Until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 19.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9 feet Wednesday evening. Additional heavy rainfall may result in further rises later this week. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur along the river reach. A few rural roads will be flooded. Moderate flooding will occur on farm and ranch land adjacent to the river.