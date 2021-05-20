newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Weather Forecast for May 20th, 2021

Posted by 
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Showers and isolated storms will affect portions of the area today, with rain chances increasing the farther east your location. Rain should be tapering off entirely by mid to late afternoon. No severe weather is expected. Otherwise, high temperatures (shown) will be in the 70s and low 80s with a southeast wind around 10 mph.

frontporchnewstexas.com
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#South Wind#Thunderstorms#Precipitation#Showers#Rain Chances#East Southeast Wind#South Southeast Wind#Light Southeast Wind#Gusts#11pm#Calm Wind#1am#Portions#Chance#Today
Related
Delta County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas South Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Hopkins and Delta Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the South Sulphur River Near Cooper. * Until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 19.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9 feet Wednesday evening. Additional heavy rainfall may result in further rises later this week. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur along the river reach. A few rural roads will be flooded. Moderate flooding will occur on farm and ranch land adjacent to the river.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Road Work Report for the week of May 17th

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of May 17th, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Delta, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Delta; Freestone; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Navarro; Rains; Van Zandt THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL EXPANDING ACROSS NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman, and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Hopkins County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hopkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has a history of producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hopkins The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hopkins County in north central Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1156 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north- northeast of Sulphur Springs, moving east-southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Sulphur Springs, Como, Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur and Tira. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 121 and 142. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Hopkins County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hopkins, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hopkins; Hunt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HUNT...NORTHWESTERN HOPKINS AND SOUTHWESTERN DELTA COUNTIES At 1124 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Commerce, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Commerce, Cooper, Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur and Tira. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH